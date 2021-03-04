Fund to benefit Vigo School Corp. media specialists

Media specialists in the Vigo County School Corp. will now have the opportunity to apply for mini grants in the name of the late Joyce A. Siefker, thanks to a new endowment within the Vigo County Education Foundation.
To honor the memory and legacy of Siefker, her daughters, Ann Siefker Lambert and Gail Siefker Hayes, along with other family and friends, have established the Joyce A. Siefker Memorial Fund.
This endowed fund will provide two mini grants annually to media specialists wishing to enrich their curriculum and media center, as the school libraries of old are now truly “media” centers. In addition to infusing students with the love and joy of reading, media specialists now provide science enrichment, and several have even created “maker spaces” in their media centers.
Jane Nichols, education foundation executive director, said, “What a heartwarming, generous decision to endow this new mini grant fund for media specialists. We are incredibly grateful and proud to play a part in honoring the outstanding educational legacy of Joyce A. Siefker.”
Born in Seymour, Siefker was a senior at DePauw University when she married another Seymour native, Joseph R. Siefker, and followed him to Grand Forks, North Dakota, where he was in graduate school. They moved to Terre Haute in 1962 when he joined the faculty at Indiana State College, now ISU.
Siefker was a stay-at-home mom and community volunteer in Terre Haute until her younger daughter entered junior high school. At that time, she earned her master’s degree in library science from Indiana State University, and then had a 25-year career as a VCSC media specialist, retiring from Meadows Elementary.
"Siefker was beloved at both Meadows and Terre Town Elementary, where she first worked as a media specialist. She was passionate about books, bringing them to life with puppets and costumes, and passing that love on to her students, daughters and grandchildren," according to the Education Foundation.
The Vigo County Education Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to provide programs and projects that enhance and enrich public education through community support. For more information on the VCEF, or to make a donation, go to www.vigocountyeducationfoundation.org.
