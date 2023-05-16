The Terre Haute Parks & Recreation Department will host its 11th Annual Memorial Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run to honor veterans and those currently serving.
The event will take place May 29 at Deming Park. The 1 Mile Fun Run will begin at 8:40 a.m., and the 5K Run/Walk begins at 9.
Medals will be awarded to age group winners in the 5K race. All runners will receive a participation medal, and everyone attending may enter to win prizes donated by businesses. Pre-registration and day of registration is available.
This event is sponsored by Duke Energy, Great Dane, Skate World and State Farm Team Tingley.
For more information, call 812-232-0147.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.