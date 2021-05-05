Fully open Vigo County Fair scheduled for July 10-17

With a new title sponsor, the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds will stage a fully open county fair slated for July 10-17.
Terre Haute Savings Bank will serve as title sponsor for the next three years, with an option to extend.
“I think the fairgrounds is such an important part of quality of place and quality of life in Vigo County. We have talked off and on over the years that it is really a diamond in the rough,” said Bart Colwell, president of Terre Haute Savings Bank.
“We have an opportunity tow make an investment here that underscores our commitment as a community bank to our community. The fairgrounds are important, 4-H is important, and (so are) the different events that come here. People use the fairgrounds year round,” Colwell said Wednesday at the fairgrounds.
Jenny Hamilton, marketing and events manager for the Vigo County Fair, said the title sponsorship allows “us to operate and run a full fledged fair. There are lots of expenses that go with running a fairgrounds let alone a week long event.
“With their sponsorship, and others, it gives us the opportunity to broaden what we want to do and bring in different acts and events that we ordinarily would not be able to bring in.”
Some other funding includes $125,000 in March from the Vigo County Redevelopment Commission to improve the 130-acre fairgrounds.
“We are still in the process of deciding where the money is best spent,” Hamilton said. “Obviously we have a lot of things that we would like to do.
“There are barns that need work and we would like to make the exhibit hall super nice. That is still a work in progress,” Hamilton said.
To get prepared for the fair and improve the fairgrounds, a community work day is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 15.
“We will provide lunch for anyone who wants to come down and work and help us,” Hamilton said. “We have paint brushes and paint. There are thousands of things to do and hopefully it will be a beautiful day and we can get some stuff planted as well, to spruce up the place and get some little things done before the fair happens.”
Hamilton said the fair will have no restrictions.
“With the governor opening up the state, with no mask mandate, we are pretty well free to do what we want. Of course, if you want to wear a mask, you are free to do so, and we will have sanitation throughout the fairgrounds,” Hamilton said. “We will absolutely do our part in making sure everyone is safe and healthy. We work through the (county) health department, and they have already given us the green light ... for food vendors and things like that.
“We are just super excited to be able to host something,” Hamilton said.
The fairgrounds will also host other events, such as in the fall, will a demo derby. “We expect between 5,000 and 7,000 people. Over 250 cars have entered for this demo derby so it is going to be a super fun event,” Hamilton said.
In September, Hobnob Market, featuring vintage and handmade items, will return to the fairgrounds. Additionally, the fairgrounds has eight races slated at the Terre Haute Action Track.
“We had a race this past Sunday and it was a great turnout. It was not so great weather but a great turnout,” Hamilton said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting events and travel last year, Hamilton said she thinks 2021 is set to be a big year for the fairgrounds.
“We have heard record numbers from fairs that have happened farther south. I think you don’t know what you miss until it is gone and everybody has reached out and are super excited” about the Vigo County Fair, Hamilton said. “The (4-H) animals will be back this year, so that is super exciting. I just think everybody is ready to get out and enjoy some normalcy.”
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
