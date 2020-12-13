The Vigo County School Board has a full agenda tonight, with presentations on facilities, population projections and an enrollment update.
Superintendent Rob Haworth also is expected to announce a plan for community input and meetings as the district and school board move forward with future plans to close two to three elementary school buildings, as called for in the district’s strategic plan. No recommendation on school closings has been announced.
The 6 p.m. meeting will be conducted virtually due to concerns about COVID-19.
A live stream of the meeting will be available at the Vigo County School Corporation YouTube channel, https://tinyurl.com/y4lmqqvm
Members of the public may offer public comment by e-mailing dec14meeting@vigoschools.org. Messages should include the person’s full name. Public comment offered via e-mail will be delivered to all board members prior to the meeting and will be entered into the meeting minutes.
The agenda includes a facilities study review, with a presentation by William Payne, an architect with Fanning Howey. Also, Jerome McKibben will give a brief overview of population and enrollment forecasts, from 2021-22 through 2030-31.
Tom Balitewicz, VCSC director of student services, will provide an enrollment update, and Haworth will provide a strategic plan update.
“It’s all headed toward we’ve got a lot to talk about as a community when it comes to facilities,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. The facilities study review covers all facilities.
In the strategic plan update, “You’ll hear where we hope to go in terms of facilities in the next few years — in the near future,” Riley said. That will include community meetings related to elementary schools. Haworth will discuss “how we will move over the next few months to identify schools with the community.”
In other matters, the school board:
• Will conduct a second preliminary determination hearing for the Otter Creek Middle School project. Afterward, the board will be asked to approve several resolutions to move the project forward.
• Will hear about a community broadband agreement, presented by Haworth and Josh Zuerner of Joink.
• Under personnel, the district recommends that Carol Lucas be hired as a consultant who will “advise and organize the COVID 19 vaccine clinics for the school district” from Dec. 14 through June 1, 2021.The clinics would be for district personnel. Lucas would be paid $25 per hour for no more than 30 hours per week.
“We have no timeline. We want her to be planning and managing” for when the district does have those clinics, as the vaccine becomes available, Riley said. None are yet scheduled and the district has no information on when the vaccine might be available for district personnel.
Lucas was previously chairwoman of VCSC nursing services.
