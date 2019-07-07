From now through the end of 2019, the Vigo County School Board is expected to conduct public work sessions prior to each regular board meeting as it develops the district’s strategic plan.
The first one will take place at 5 p.m. tonight prior to the 6 p.m. regular board meeting. Brad Balch of Indiana State University will lead the discussion.
There will be a different focus each month, said Superintendent Rob Haworth. This month, the board will work on identifying vision and mission statements and core values for the district.
His goal is to have the strategic plan completed by Jan. 1, which is “a very aggressive timeline,” Haworth said.
After the board’s 6 p.m. regular meeting, another community session [not a school board meeting] will take place in which he’ll make a presentation on the district’s financial challenges.
The district has been deficit spending, and he is proposing a $7 million operating referendum to be placed on the ballot this fall as well as $4 million in budget cuts. The referendum would support safety, health, wellness, transportation and staffing.
Those attending the information session are able to ask questions and comment.
Regular meeting
During the regular 6 p.m. meeting, the major agenda items involves the referendum. The board is expected to vote on whether to go forward with an operating levy referendum that would be on the November ballot.
The proposed referendum must be filed with the Vigo County Clerk’s office by Aug. 1 to appear on the ballot. If approved by voters in November, it would raise $7 million each year for eight years.
Under state law, the school board must adopt the resolution and certify a copy, including the language of the proposed question, to the Department of Local Government Finance, which reviews the language and either approves or rejects it. DLGF must send its determination to the school within 10 days after the resolution has been submitted to it.
Other matters
Also, the school board will consider the following at the regular, 6 p.m. board meeting;
• A latch key program proposal. After a formal bid process, the Department of Student Services is recommending that the Latch Key bid be awarded to the YMCA and CASY for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school year. YMCA and CASY presented a joint bid and they were the only bid submitted for consideration.
• Permission to set fees for the district early learning program. It is recommended that the board approve an increase in the tuition for participation in the Early Learning Centers for four- and five year-olds.
• Appointment of Jamie Young, Fuqua Elementary media specialist, to represent the school district on the Vigo County Public Library board.
