The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s St. Louis Field Office, along with the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, announced the addition of Donald Eugene Fields II to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” List for his alleged involvement in sex trafficking activities. Fields II is the 531st addition to the List.
Fields II is wanted for the alleged sex trafficking of at least one child in Missouri between approximately 2013 and 2017. A federal arrest warrant was issued for him in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, on Dec. 8, 2022. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest of Fields II.
Fields II has relatives who live in Indiana and Kentucky and is known to travel to Florida.
To increase the likelihood of capturing a Ten Most Wanted Fugitive, the reward for information leading directly to their arrest is being increased from up to $100,000 to up to $250,000.
“The FBI recognizes the crucial role that public assistance has played in tracking fugitives throughout the years. We hope that raising the rewards for the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives will garner additional public tips leading to the capture of these dangerous criminals," said Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. “There is no question that the growing threat of violent crime concerns both law enforcement and communities all over the country. The reward offers of up to $250,000 is a significant increase, representing the FBI’s commitment to protecting our citizens.”
Additional information concerning Fields II, including his wanted poster, as well as the FBI’s current List of the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, can be found at fbi.gov/wanted/topten.
The FBI asks anyone with information concerning Fields II to contact the FBI’s tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Individuals may also contact their local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
