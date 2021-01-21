Frontline workers in the Wabash Valley can receive three free counseling sessions to help deal with the stresses and anxiety of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FSA Counseling Center has received a grant from the United Way of the Wabash Valley to provide the counseling services to medical professionals, correctional officers, firefighters, police, EMTs, educators, parcel service workers, and mental health professionals.
Depression, stress, isolation and anxiety are byproducts of the pandemic.
"A lot of people have never experienced this before. There's a lot of self-doubt going on, too," said Jaymie Wood, executive director of FSA.
FSA has had the grant since October, she said, and information on the availability of the counseling sessions started spreading on social media this week.
It is important for frontline workers to take care of their own health, Wood said, and some are worried about their ability to continue helping people while they are struggling with their own mental health.
"There is a lot of computer and mental fatigue," Wood said. "In the past people may not have realized how possible this is, and they may not have experienced this before. But they are finding that anxiety is real. Depression is real."
Counselors are trained in listening to a client's concerns and helping them deal with mental health issues.
Anyone wanting more information can call FSA at 812-232-4349 or go online to FSAcounseling.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.