At Christmastime, customers would pour into Shahadey’s Market downtown to help themselves to the bountiful holiday candies and nuts. It got to the point that owner Mike Shahadey’s sister Helen would tell patrons, “You know, we’re open the rest of the year, too.”
Mike’s father Farris opened Shahadey’s Market at Fourth and Walnut streets in 1935, when Mike was 12. Mike took the store over and bolstered its holiday reputation.
“Something happened in the 1950s where Christmas became what Shahadey’s Market was known for — Christmas candy, nuts and fruit,” said Michael Tom, Mike’s grandson.
“People would come from all over the Wabash Valley to experience Christmas at Shahadey’s because it meant something to people.”
The Shahadey shopping experience is celebrating its 100th anniversary — before he opened Shahadey’s Market, he began with Farris Shahadey Dry Goods and Notions in 1922.
“Going to Shahadey’s Market at South Fourth and Walnut streets to get Christmas candy was a Terre Haute tradition for many local families and churches. They had THE best assortment,” Dot Lewis shared with the Tribune-Star. Lewis often posts memories of Shahadey’s on social media sites.
“I mourn the loss of places like Shahadey’s Market, which was one of the last of the old style neighborhood grocers,” she added. “But I am fortunate to still be able to wave to my neighborhood market with its neon lights like a beacon to fond memories still glowing in the front windows on my way home on South Fourth Street … the wonderful Shahadey’s Market memories!”
Farris Shahadey was born in 1889 in Damascus, Syria. He emigrated to Terre Haute in the early 20th century after meeting another Syrian immigrant on Ellis Island who was coming to Terre Haute.
“Farris wanted to experience the American Dream that he had heard about,” said Tom.
Mike frequently said he loved Christmas because people are “nicer” at Christmas. When he began the tradition of celebrating Christmas at the market, he froze the experience in time.
“My grandfather was committed to provide the same experience decade after decade,” Tom said. “Nothing changed, from the window display where you would have the cardboard fireplace and the molded Santa Claus. Customers knew the Christmas experience would always be the same.”
Nutland would always be located at the market’s entrance; Candyland was next to the cash register. Galvanized bins stocked with scoops held the treats.
“The most special time was watching Grandpa close the store on Christmas Eve,” Tom recalled. “He would take off his apron and put on his hat. He’d grab a piece of hard candy and lock the door and you felt like he achieved his goal of giving people what they wanted. You knew that he had completed his task.”
Mike’s health diminished, and Shahadey’s celebrated its final Christmas in 2004 before closing in 2005. Mike died in 2006. The original building continues to deteriorate.
“Sometimes I’ll have dreams and if my grandfather is in the dream, we’re always at the store,” Tom said. “That experience is deep in my mind.”
Tom set up a display of Shahadey memories at his dealership, Vigo Dodge. One office was filled with photos from over the years, handmade signs and handbills in his grandfather’s distinctive script and other memorabilia like scales and adding machines.
“All of this material is our heritage and the way that they established themselves, the way they captured the American Dream,” Tom said.
One of the items on display is a photograph that a customer gave Mike 40 years ago — written on the back was “Thanks for Christmas memories.”
“That sums up what this local grocery store meant to people,” Tom reflected.
