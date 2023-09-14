Frontier Communications customers who have been without telephone and internet service since Aug. 16 will have to be patient for a little while longer, the company said Wednesday.
"A third party caused damage to our lines that disrupted service for some of our customers," Frontier spokeswoman Hayley Hoefer said in an email. "We recognize the critical importance of our connectivity, and our crews have been working diligently to resolve this issue."
Terre Haute resident Don Dodson reported to the Tribune-Star in an email, “Frontier won’t send a repair person, claiming that the problem is an outage and that the company will ‘communicate’ with us once service is restored. But its customer service department will not explain what the problem is, how many people are affected by it or any estimate of when we may expect service to be restored.”
Dodson chooses not to have a cell phone and goes to the Vigo County Public Library daily for his email.
Debra Israel has also been without her Frontier landline since Aug. 16.
“I am very frustrated at the lack of communication and updating of why this problem has been taking so long and what the problem is,” she said last week. "They haven’t told me anything about what the problem is other than that it’s a general outage and they’re working on it.”
Dodson reached out to the Citizens Action Coalition, who recommended he contact the IURC consumer affairs, attorney general’s office consumer protection division and state legislators.
According to the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, rates and charges for retail telecommunications services in Indiana were fully deregulated as of July 1, 2009, which ended state authority to regulate landline telephone service rates for business and most residential customers.
In his email, Dodson said, “It seems amazing to me that Duke Energy could restore power to tens of thousands of customers within a week and a half of the June 29 storm — but Frontier can’t restore basic phone service to a much smaller number of customers in Terre Haute after three weeks.”
The Tribune-Star had been attempting to contact Frontier since last week.
The Tribune-Star's Sue Loughlin contributed to this report.
