Terre Haute Friendship House, which provides affordable housing for college students and transitional opportunities for young adults with disabilities, will host an open house from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Both student residents and friends residents, who are individuals with disabilities, will be on hand to talk about their experiences so far in the community of Friendship House.
There will be an official dedication at 2 p.m. with Mayor Duke Bennett and United Methodist Church West District Superintendent John Groves.
Founded out of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, the local Friendship House has four student residents, three friend residents and a resident director residing in Terre Haute Friendship House, 115 S. 18th St.
The Friendship House is rooted in the idea that residents will eat together, pray together and celebrate together. Six Friendship Houses have been founded in the United States. Friendship House also aims to help their friend residents get jobs or volunteer opportunities and be involved in the community.
For more information, visit Terre Haute Friendship House on Facebook.
