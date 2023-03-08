The Friends of Ernie Pyle will be hosting The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Vermillion County on June 9-11.
The Wall is a three-fifths scale of the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall in Washington. It stands six feet tall at the center and covers almost 300 feet from end to end.
The Wall contains the names of more than 58,300 American military members who died during the conflict. It stands as a reminder of the great sacrifices made during the Vietnam War. It was made for the purpose of helping heal and rekindle friendships and to allow people the opportunity to visit loved ones in their hometown who otherwise may not be able to make the trip to Washington.
“Ernie Pyle was the voice of the soldiers in World War II,” Friends of Ernie Pyle president Steve Key said in a news release. “It was he who successfully lobbied for combat pay for the Armed Forces. We think it’s only appropriate to bring this tribute to those who paid the last full measure for our country during the Vietnam War to west central Indiana.
The Friends want the traveling wall visit to be an event that all those in the area can enjoy and take ownership.
There are opportunities for businesses, organizations, and individuals to display their support for not only those who died for the United States during the Vietnam War, but for the West Central Indiana community by helping this prestigious event to occur.
The Friends are seeking sponsors to help defray the cost of bringing The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to our part of the state and volunteers to help with the preparation of the display grounds.
Monetary donations will be recognized on banners, advertising and in press releases concerning The Vietnam Memorial Wall’s stay in Vermillion County. Organizations will also receive recognition for their help either with volunteers or materials needed for this patriotic and reverent display.
Key asks interested businesses, organizations, and individuals to consider how they can best assist the Friends of Ernie Pyle in making The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall visit a memorable one for West Central Indiana.
Email president@erniepyle.org for more information on how to be a part of this effort.
