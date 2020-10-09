Friends, fellow walkers are now survivors together

For 15 years, Kim Kimbler has joined her friend Katrina Reedy in the annual Komen breast cancer awareness walk and fundraiser in the Wabash Valley.
Kimbler supported Reedy, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, as the two walked together in what is now called Komen Wabash Valley More Thank Pink Walk.
This year’s event is a virtual “walk where you are” on Saturday with an online opening ceremony and fundraising. Participants are encouraged to submit photos of their walking efforts to www.komencentralindiana.org.
In a change of circumstance this year for the two long-time friends, Kimbler is participating as a survivor herself.
She was stunned by a spring diagnosis of breast cancer, and is now entering radiation treatment after going through chemotherapy and surgery this summer.
“Never did I imagine that I would be a survivor,” she said recently about her diagnosis. “Going through chemotherapy, I talked to other people while getting treatments — some were young in their 20s or 30s. And we all agreed, it doesn’t seem that it should be you who has this.”
Kimbler, who works at Indiana State University in the School of Nursing, said she and Reedy have enjoyed their years walking in the annual Komen Race for the Cure event, as it was formerly called.
They participated wherever the event was planned — at ISU’s Memorial Stadium, on the campus of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, or at The Meadows.
“This chapter [Komen Wabash Valley] is a wonderful group of people,” Kimbler said.
Kimbler said she never imagined she would be diagnosed with breast cancer. She said her family has no known history of the disease, and she did a saliva test that showed no hereditary factors. That gives her some comfort that her daughter, Jamie, will not have a higher risk due to heredity.
‘Everything changes’
Kimbler said she has tried to live a healthy lifestyle, eating organic and staying active to reduce her risk of all cancer. She has also regularly had a mammograms since age 35, so a diagnosis of breast cancer was a shock to her. She said she thinks stress and environment are the factors tied to her diagnosis.
“All of a sudden, you get a diagnosis because you feel something in your breast, and everything changes,” she said.
Kimbler was born and raised in Chicago, but graduated from Marshall High School in Illinois after her father was transferred to the small town due to his job. She attended Indiana State University and lived in Terre Haute for a while. Her husband’s job, however, took the family away from the area for several years before they returned to Terre Haute.
Since then, Kimbler has been involved in Trees Inc. and the Terre Haute Women’s Club.
She said she likes the Terre Haute community because even though it is a larger city than Marshall, the people are just as friendly and neighborly.
“It’s a close-knit community,” Kimbler said of Terre Haute. “Everyone knows everyone.”
Getting her diagnosis at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to add to the stress of the diagnosis.
“It’s been a long year,” Kimbler said.
In a sweet gesture, a day before her surgery in early September, she was visited by her friend Reedy, who brought her a handmade quilt with a pink Komen ribbon on it. It’s the type of compassion and care that survivors and their loved ones give each other to help through some of the darkest days of cancer.
“That was so special,” Kimbler said. “You don’t realize how much the support means.”
Quarantine due to COVID-19 had meant no visiting during Kimbler’s treatment and recovery, Reedy said, so she sent cards and text messages regularly to Kimbler. Delivering the pink quilt was their first face-to-face visit all summer.
“We sat and cried,” Reedy said of the visit with her former neighbor.
Reedy said her own diagnosis in 2005 resulted in a mastectomy that removed her cancer. She did not have to go through chemotherapy and radiation like many patients do.
“Kim’s was way more serious than mine,” Reedy said. “At first, after my cancer, I kind of felt like a survivor, but I didn’t have to go through all the treatment things like other survivors have to go through.”
Survivors support each other
She knows how important the support of other survivors is, however, and she has become a supporter of Komen and its programs.
She was joined in her first Komen walk by Kimbler, who was her Shrine Hill neighbor at the time. Together with Reedy’s daughter and friends from work, they formed a team called “Katrina and the Waves.”
Now that she is retired, Reedy said, she plans to become a more active volunteer in the Komen effort.
On Sept. 26, she and Reedy participated in the Parade of Hope that passed through The Meadows shopping center with people and cars blinged out in support of breast cancer awareness.
Reedy was behind the wheel, and Kimbler was the smiling passenger in the pink-decorated convertible.
They are both looking forward to walking “where they are” for this year’s virtual event, and look forward to future in-person walks.
To see this year’s event, go online to Komen Central Indiana’s channel on YouTube.com or to the group’s page on Facebook.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.