Greg Ferency was not around to have a blast Friday at Afterburner, so a crowd of friends, family members and admirers did it for him.
The Terre Haute police detective and FBI task force officer was killed in an ambush two years ago on July 7, so his sister Shelley Klingerman — who founded the nonprofit Project Never Broken to honor his legacy — and the retired military men who own the Afterburner brewpub joined forces to observe the anniversary of his death.
Although the place was plenty bustling by mid-afternoon, Klingerman expected it to be fully packed as the day wore on and said the turnout was a smidgen better than last year’s event.
“That’s a true testament to the person when you have people who will come back two years after your passing to still honor and celebrate you,” she said.
John Null, one of Afterburner’s owners, said the brewpub would be donating at least 20% of its proceeds on Friday to Project Never Broken.
“Obviously, this is something we always want to be a part of,” said Null, who grew up and went to school with Klingerman. “We want to provide support to first responders and military veterans.”
“That’s a portion of our business model…to support anything that can bring awareness to something, so this is right in our wheelhouse,” added Greg Hrovat, another co-owner.
Afterburner even came up with a beer to honor Ferency — Nunquam Fractum (Latin for Never Broken). Hrovat was the principle mastermind behind the beer’s recipe.
“We wanted a classic American-style wheat, something we hadn’t brewed before,” Null said.
There was plenty to take in during the event. Artist Julia Reich was creating a mural comprised of people’s favorite Ferency memories (“He loved zombies and Snoopy hats,” was one). Judging from all the memories on notes surrounding her, it was going to be a pretty extensive mural.
A silent auction offered items including a Black Rifle Coffee Company T-shirt and bag of Thin Blue Line coffee, FBI shirts and coffee mugs, an Indianapolis Colts cocktail set, a bottle of Responder Bourbon and a Petland dog gift basket. Klingerman had put out a general request and seemed surprised by the number of donations she received for the auction.
And there was a host of Project Never Broken paraphernalia available on sale, from reprints of Ferency’s book “NARC Ops” to hats to T-shirts festooned with whimsical doodles he had created.
“Greg was always kind of a sketch artist,” Klingerman explained. “When he would go to someone’s office and they weren’t there, he would leave a drawing on their desk. It was usually Greg and that person in some kind of battle that Greg was always winning. We turned those drawings that people saved into shirts.”
Cory Grass, a retired FBI agent who used to work in the Terre Haute office before moving to the Bloomington office and who saw Ferency a mere 90 minutes before he was murdered, was nonetheless not depicted in any of the sketches.
“I don’t think I was a victim of any of those,” he said. “I just liked to make fun of those who were.”
Grass had taken Ferency’s family to Washington, D.C., a couple of times to see a Nationals baseball game and the FBI museum. He got to know Klingerman after Ferency’s death.
“I have a ton of funny and great memories of Greg,” he said. “I have a picture of him sleeping on a couch in the middle of the night at the federal penitentiary when they were doing executions for the first time in decades.”
One execution was delayed interminably, Grass recalled.
“It dragged on for hours and hours so he took a nap on a couch and put a hat over his face,” he said. “I took a picture and didn’t tell Greg about it.”
He eventually deleted the photo from his phone, but after Ferency died, Grass’s fiancée found it on her phone from two years before.
Grass shared the image with Reich.
