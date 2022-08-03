Second Missionary Baptist Church is hosting its annual Friends and Family Weekend Aug. 5 and 6 with fun, food and fellowship.
The celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Activities include a school supply give-a-way, food, games, a bounce house and more. The day provides an opportunity for Pastor J.S. Barleston, Jr., Lady Barbara and the entire Second Missionary Baptist Church family to connect with friends, family and neighbors.
The community is also invited to the Sunday worship encounter at 11 a.m.
Second Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1400 S. 14th Street in Terre Haute. For more information, email at secondmbapt@gmail.com.
