Friday is "Eva Education Day/International Holocaust Remembrance Day" across the state of Indiana as proclaimed by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
“On International Holocaust Remembrance Day and Eva Education Day for the state of Indiana, we remember and honor the memory of the six million Jews who were murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators," said Troy Fears, executive director of CANDLES Holocaust Museum & Education Center in Terre Haute.
"As we witness a rise in global antisemitism and intolerance, it is more important than ever to listen to or read the stories of Holocaust survivors, like our museums founder, Eva Kor, and reflect on their experiences, and retell their stories,” he said.
Educators across the state our encouraged to visit CANDLES website for educational resources: www.candlesholocaustmuseum.org
CANDLES will host a grand opening of its Eva’s Scarves exhibit from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. This event is free to the public. Alex Kor, Eva’s son, will be in attendance.
CANDLES, 1532 S. Third St., is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 students. Veterans and ISU student admissions are free.
In addition, the Indiana Historical Society will be hosting “Eva Education Day” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Indiana Historical Society, 450 W Ohio St, Indianapolis, will have educational activities, book signings, talks, a documentary screening and explore the "Eva Kor from Auschwitz to Indiana" exhibit, as well as USC Shoah Foundation’s Dimensions in Testimony.
All activities are included with regular museum admission. Activities are presented by Old National Bank Foundation.
For more on the IHS event, visit https://indianahistory.org/events/eva-kor-education-day/.
