Free vaccines, testing available through Saturday at union hall

An Indiana Department of Health strike team is offering free COVID-19 vaccines from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157, 8707 E. Milner Avenue, Terre Haute.
Available will be:
- Moderna vaccines and boosters for ages 18 and up;
- Pfizer vaccines and boosters for ages 12 and up;
- Pediatric Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 to 11;
- PCR tests;
- Rapid antigen tests.
The clinic is indoors at the hall, so people will walk inside. However, if someone has mobility issues, there will be a way for them to stay in their cars. There will be separate entrances for vaccine and testing. Please wear a mask.
People getting a second vaccine or booster dose are asked to bring their vaccine cards, but it is not necessary.
Appointments are not required, but people can register for a test at https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov.
People can register for a vaccine athttps://ourshot.in.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.