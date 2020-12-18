Free THSO performances Dec. 23 in 'Christmas at the Moonlight'

The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra will come to the big screen Dec. 23 at the Moonlite Drive-in as part of a free Christmas celebration.
There will be three show times available on Dec. 23: 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The show will last about 30 minutes. Gates at the Moonlite Drive-in, 5056 N. Lafayette Ave., will open at 5 p.m.
The drive-in movie experience features four performances of Christmas classics by the symphony on the big screen.
Those performances will include "I’ll Be Home for Christmas," "The Christmas Song," "Jingle Bells" and "Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring," plus a classic Christmas cartoon featuring Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. There will also be a visit and special message to all of the children in attendance from Santa.
This free public event is made possible by Union Health, Thompson Thrift and the Moonlite Drive-In Theater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.