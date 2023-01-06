Mandy Allen, who has four children in public schools, is among parents across Indiana who resoundingly support Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposal to prohibit textbook and curriculum material fees being charged to families.
Allen, a South Vermillion School Corp. school counselor, has two children in elementary, one in middle school and another in high school. Until last month, her husband also worked in public schools but has since changed jobs.
“As you know, the salary of public educators is not anything to write home about. However, due to our income we don’t get any textbook assistance so we are left paying the full amount. While the fees for one student aren’t astronomical, when you pay fees for four it begins to add up,” she said.
Eliminating those fees “would be a huge help to families like mine. Hearing that we are one of seven states that remain that charges these fees makes me wonder why?” Allen said.
On Wednesday, Holcomb announced his legislative agenda, which included the proposal to eliminate textbook and curriculum fees for Hoosier families by creating a $160 million fund to pay for all such supplies for more than 1 million students in public schools, as well as students from low-income backgrounds at nonpublic schools.
That proposal, part of a much broader K-12 education agenda, would have to be approved by the Legislature.
Also enthusiastic about the proposal is Heather Hicks, interviewed outside Woodrow Wilson Middle School; she has two children in elementary, one in middle school and one in high school.
“I think it would be great. They always say free education for kids, but technically it’s not free with us having to pay textbook fees,” she said.
Dave Chapman, South Vermillion School Corp. superintendent, supports the proposal. “I’m ecstatic about it because with our community and the low-income families we have, this is a burden that will be taken off their plate,” Chapman said. “What a perfect opportunity to help our families out.”
The district is reluctant to take families to small claims for nonpayment, “and in some cases there is a pride thing; they don’t want to go on free/reduced (lunch), but they still can’t pay for the textbooks or curricular materials.”
Elimination of the textbook fees has been talked about for years, Chapman said. “If the money is there and it can be done, please do it … It’s long overdue and very welcome — I guarantee by every school corporation in the state.”
Donna Wilson, Vigo County School Corp. chief financial officer, said of the governor’s proposal, “We would welcome that change … It would be really nice if we didn’t have to impose those fees on our parents.”
Families who come from other states will point out, “We didn’t have to pay for textbooks where we were from,” Wilson said.
Collecting the fees is time-consuming and cumbersome, especially for buildings that have only one school secretary, she said. People can pay online by credit card, “but we still get a lot of people walk in and want to pay for their books.”
The district can work with parents on payment plans, but after a certain deadline later in the school year, if families have not paid, it works with an attorney on uncollected accounts.
“We realize those are additional financial obligations to families,” Wilson said. “It would be nice to get out of the billing and collection process.”
For those Hoosier families qualifying for free textbooks, the state doesn’t fully reimburse the costs, Wilson said. Districts can make up the difference through the debt service fund. In Vigo County, the amount to be collected through the debt service levy in 2022 was $455,917.
Even though students increasingly use laptops, textbook companies charge for the content that goes on the devices, Wilson said. “You buy the content.” The district has been able to reduce the number of textbook hard copies it buys.
Some concerns raised
While strongly supportive of the governor’s overall K-12 funding proposals for education, the Indiana School Boards Association raises some concerns about the impact of eliminating textbook rental fees.
“It has been debated for decades and never implemented due to the price tag. Students qualifying for free- or reduced-meals also have textbook fees waived,” said Terry Spradlin, ISBA executive director.
This proposal would extend fee waivers to all families, Spradlin said.
“A potential negative consequence of such a policy if the state pays this expense, is that textbooks will be used for a longer duration to lower costs, which often leads to textbook shortages in classrooms in states that fully pay this expense,” he said. “I am concerned, too, that school corporations would be forced to purchase cheaper textbooks from an adoption list or use supplemental online materials. While I commend the intent, ISBA would support using these funds for more impactful initiatives to drive student achievement outcomes, such as creation of a Student Support Services Grant program.”
