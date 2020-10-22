Financial aid professionals from across Indiana will be volunteering to help collegebound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday.
The event is set for 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 25).
The free program assists Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and federal student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide.
The FAFSA form must be filed by April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.
“The event ISFAA is offering on Oct. 25 will be the first completely virtual College Goal Sunday” said Bill Wozniak, co-chair of College Goal Sunday. “We hope all Hoosiers who have not filed already, take advantage of College Goal Sunday, file the FAFSA, and get one step closer to fulfilling their educational goals.”
Students should attend the virtual event with their parents or guardians. Parents should bring completed 2019 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2019 income and benefits information. Students who worked last year should bring their income information as well. Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their own completed 2019 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2019 income and benefits information.
Students and parents are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before logging in to the event.
To attend College Goal Sunday, simply go to CollegeGoalSunday.org on Sunday and click the link displayed on that page to enter the virtual event. For the best filing experience, working from a computer/laptop during the event is highly recommended.
For more information about College Goal Sunday visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.
