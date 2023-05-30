Visitors to downtown Terre Haute restaurants this summer can take advantage of free parking.
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer, a member of the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board, said that due to the painting of a mural on the side of the Terminal Public House, that parking lot at Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue will be closed.
The CIB is providing free parking in the garage of the Terre Haute Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the summer, Switzer said.
