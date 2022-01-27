A free COVID-19 testing and vaccination site will be available next week at St. Mark United Church of Christ, 475 S. Fruitridge Ave., Terre Haute.
The clinic is available from noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 through Feb. 5 in the church gymnasium. People with mobility issues can stay in their vehicles. Masking is required. Separate entrances will be available for testing and vaccination.
No appointment is necessary, but registering in advance saves time. Register for a vaccine at https://ourshot.in.gov . Register for a test at https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov .
Bringing vaccination card for second or booster dose is recommended, but not necessary.
Shots available are Pfizer vaccines and boosters for ages 12 and older, pediatric Pfizer vaccines for ages 5-11, Moderna vaccines and boosters for ages 18 and older.
Testing is available with the rapid antigen or the PCR tests.
