Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination will be offered next week at St. Mark United Church of Christ in Terre Haute.
The IDOH Strike Team event has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16 through through Saturday, Feb. 19. (The original dates of Feb. 2 to 5 were canceled due to inclement weather.)
The church is located at 475 S Fruitridge Ave.
Times are noon to 8 p.m. This is an opportunity for parents and guardians to have their children vaccinated without missing school.
Available shots are Pfizer vaccines and boosters for ages 12 and older, pediatric Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 to 11, Moderna vaccines and boosters for ages 18 and older, PCR tests and rapid antigen tests
The clinic will be held indoors, inside the church gymnasium, but people with mobility issues can stay in their vehicles.
All participants should wear a mask. Separate entrances will be designated for testing and vaccination.
No appointment necessary, but advance registration is helpful. Register for a vaccine at https://ourshot.in.gov. Register for a test at https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov.
If available, bring vaccine card to record second or booster dose.
