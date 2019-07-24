The Spay-Neuter League is offering free spaying and neutering for cats, plus the rabies vaccine, through Spot Clinic, 1509 Wabash Ave., Terre Haute, beginning Aug. 1.
The free service will be available until a $4,500 grant is depleted.
Call Spot Clinic at 812-242-7768 to reserve an appointment. The clinic is open Monday through Thursday.
Be sure mention "Do It Now Spay-Neuter" when making the appointment. There are no income limits for this free service.
