A Terre Haute law firm is continuing its annual tradition of providing free cab rides home to prevent drunk driving for this year's St. Patrick's Day festivities.
Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos & Newlin is paying for taxi rides from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. on both Saturday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 17. People must call 1st Choice Cab at 812-251-TAXI and mention the FSTN program.
Cab rides are provided from a bar or restaurant to an individual’s residence, not to other drinking locations.
Due to the high number of ride requests, rides cannot be guaranteed for everyone who calls. However, every attempt will be made to accommodate all requests. Cab drivers have the right to use their discretion when accepting fares.
Callers should request a ride at least a half hour before they would like to be picked up.
Launched on New Year’s Eve 2008, the Safe and Sober Free Cab Ride Home program provides a safe transportation alternative during many of the traditionally high alcohol consumption holidays.
