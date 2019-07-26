The owner of a hair salon on Terre Haute’s north side will offer free haircuts and school supplies to school-age children on Aug. 4 as part of the Garrett Sands Kindness Project.
Stephanie Anderson, who owns Halycon hair salon at 2728 Fort Harrison Road, will offer free haircuts to children in grades K-12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 4. Five hair stylists will participate.
The haircuts will be on a walk-in, first-come and first-served basis. The salon will also give away free backpacks filled with school supplies, while those supplies last.
A friend of Anderson’s conducted a spaghetti fundraiser to help purchase school supplies.
Last year, Anderson conducted a similar event at a different location on South Seventh Street, but she has moved and bought a new salon. Last year’s event served 64 children.
