Freda Luers named Blue & White Parade grand marshal

Freda Luers, whose 27-year career at Indiana State University touched countless Sycamore students, will be grand marshal of the Blue & White Parade on Saturday, Oct. 22, of homecoming week.
"Freda Luers is an ISU treasure who has made such a great impact on our campus over the years," ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said in a news release.
Luers, who retired in August after 42 years in higher education, said she is grateful and honored to have been selected.
"I look forward to being a part of this tradition and I know firsthand the incredible number of hours and work the Student Homecoming Committee and advisors put into planning and implementing all Homecoming week events, especially the parade," she said.
Kevon Christian, associate director of campus life, said Luers' selection was in recognition of her work with students over the years. Part of their work included assisting with the homecoming parade.
The parade starts at 9 a.m. at Ninth and Cherry, proceeds west on Wabash and north on Fifth Street in Terre Haute. The university's colleges will host open houses from 10 a.m. to noon. The homecoming football game is at 1 p.m. at Memorial Stadium against Illinois State.
The parade is open for entries until Sept. 26. Businesses, non-profit organizations, bands, and Indiana state offices, departments, and student organizations are invited to register on the website. Questions can be emailed to ISU-Homecoming@indstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.