On Wednesday, Franklin Elementary third graders learned about a sustainable way to grow fruits and vegetables using live fish and fish tanks.
They are studying aquaponics, in which aquarium fish waste provides nutrients/fertilizer for the plants, and the plants clean the water for the fish.
The effort will yield pea sprouts, and eventually other vegetables, the students can eat.
“It’s cool,” said third grader Gabriel Ellington, a team leader. “We’re going to grow some fish and have some salad.”
The six-week program is called Indoor Farming, Innovation Zone (IFIZ), offered by the I Will Projects based in Colorado. Susan Finzel, I WILL Projects education specialist, was in Terre Haute to deliver the program in person; after this week, she’ll meet with students by Zoom for lessons.
“They are learning about aquaponics to grow food year-round that is fresh, green and organic,” Finzel said.
She guided children on how to assemble the various parts of the tanks, from filter sponges and water pumps to thermometers.
The aquaponics project is funded with $31,000 from the state Health Issues and Challenges Grant; the overall state grant was for $100,000.
The program allows students to experience hands-on learning with aquaponic farming that addresses the Indiana academic standards for health/wellness and science; it is being implemented in all third grade classes at Franklin.
“We want to show that aquaponics is a sustainable way to grow fresh fruit and vegetables, and we want to increase exposure and awareness of fresh fruit and vegetables,” said Annie Noble, director of the Coordinated Health Program. “These are systems you can put in your kitchen.”
Students clearly were enthusiastic. “They loved it, and this is our goal,” Noble said. The hope is it will encourage more healthy eating.
Student Nevaeh Orman said the project was fun but kind of hard putting all the parts together. She looks forward to putting the fish in next week.
Students also are learning about teamwork, said third-grader Elijah Cooper. Learning about aquaponics “is a good thing to feed families and stuff.”
Franklin third grade teacher Justin Allen said the project brings science to life for the children. As children assembled their tanks, he saw “nothing but smiles and happy faces the entire time … It’s a true life lesson here.”
Allen also hopes it builds excitement and a love for science, potentially opening up future career options.
