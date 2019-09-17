Franklin Elementary School went on a 12-minute lockout at 11:15 a.m. this morning after there was a report of a suspicious person in an alley.
Terre Haute police responded and found the person had a toy gun.
School "resumed normally," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
VCSC officials have said a lockout “isn’t so different from our normal security posture. All of our schools are locked anyway, and we have a School Protection Officer at every building, scrutinizing visitors. In a lockout, we bring everyone inside and our school staff members have heightened awareness.”
Visitors may not be allowed to enter the building. Classes and lunch go on as normal.
