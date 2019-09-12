France to decorate WWII veteran from Terre Haute

A World War II veteran from Terre Haute will be honored later this month for his actions in the liberation of France.
Jimmie H. Royer, 94, of Terre Haute, will be awarded France’s highest distinction, the Legion of Honor.
Guillaume Lacroix, consul general of France to the Midwest, will present the Legion of Honor medal during a ceremony at 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at Wayne Newton American Legion Post 346.
After joining the U.S. Army in July 1943, Royer served as a gunner in the 106th Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron, Mechanized
From March 1944 until December 1944, he participated in the Normandy, Northern France and Rhineland campaigns.
Royer was wounded Oct. 27, 1944, on the Lorraine front and was honorably discharged on Aug. 14, 1945, at the General Hospital, Camp Joseph T. Robinson, in Arkansas.
For his service during the WWII, Royer was awarded the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Ribbon with 3 Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Medal and the Purple Heart.
His unit has also been awarded the French Croix de Guerre with Palm for their gallantry in action near Caen and Falaise during the closing of the Falaise pocket.
The Legion of Honor is the highest distinction that France can bestow upon those who have achieved remarkable deeds for France, according to a news release from the Consulate General of France in Chicago.
Founded by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, the National Order of the Legion of Honor recognizes eminent service to the French Republic. Recipients of this honor are named by decree signed by the president of the Republic.
