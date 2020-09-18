Fowler Park covered bridge restored, open again

Indiana’s third-oldest surviving covered bridge was reopened Friday in a ceremony at Fowler Park, in southern Vigo County.
It’s a project that took about 11/2 years, costing about $118,000 to complete, said Adam Grossman, superintendent of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department.
The Irishman’s Covered Bridge was built in 1845 over Honey Creek, near what is now Idle Creek Golf Course, and moved to the park in 1971.
The bridge builder was C.W. Bishop, who only built two bridges in Indiana, with the second being the Clinton Covered Bridge 1853, on the east side of Clinton in Vermillion County, said Greg McDuffy, vice president of Indiana Covered Bridge Society.
McDuffy, along with Vigo County Commissioners and park board members attended the reopening of the bridge that now spans a small portion of Ruble Lake. Also attending was Harvey Milner, great grandson of C.W. Bishop, along with his wife, Barbara.
“I am really proud of this bridge,” Harvey Milner said of the bridge restoration. “I thought it was gone. They rescued it and rebuilt it and it is beautiful.”
Harvey said he and his wife were “in and around this bridge when we were going together and we have been married 69 years,” he said. “To go to Terre Haute, from where we lived, we had to go through the bridge.”
“We went swimming” near the bridge, his wife said.
McDuffy said the oldest surviving covered bridge in the state was built in 1838.
“The first one is in Brown County, and it was moved from Putnam County. It’s actually the entrance to Brown County State Park and it’s called Ram Creek that was built in 1838,” he said. “The second-oldest bridge is the Brownsville Bridge. It was built in 1840 and it was also relocated to a park in Columbus, Indiana. So I guess our three oldest bridges in the state have all been relocated.”
McDuffy said the Irishman’s Covered Bridge design is called a Queen post, which makes it rare to Indiana “because most of our bridges are either Howe trusses or arch trusses. And I don’t think you’ll find another Queen post truss bridge in the state,” he said.
Indiana ranks No. 4 with the most authentic covered bridges in the United States. Pennsylvania is first with about 220 bridges, McDuffy said, while Ohio is number two with 136 bridges. Vermont is third with 100 covered bridges, McDuffy said.
To work on the covered bridge, Ruble Lake’s level was lowered by just over 7 feet to allow access for a complete refurbishment of The Irishman’s Bridge, which was near collapse at one end, Grossman said.
“We took out the lower boards, lower beams and dug out around and replaced the end structures,” Grossman said. “We put in better supports, concrete supports, for the bridge to sit on, so it will be good for a very long time. It had been repaired several times as the wood would rot. It may not be the mid-1800s [building] method, but we put stones around it so it looks more 1800s, but it now will be good for decades underneath.”
“We also replaced the main beams, the flooring and the wooden slats on the sides of the bridge,” Grossman said. “We also did some grade work, which was actually sloped into the mouth of the bridge so it was rotting the main structure. We made sure it sloped away from the mouth of the bridge and put pavers in to make a nice entryway into either side of the bridge.”
Additionally, while the lake was lowered, the parks department also will rebuild the lake beach area with new sand and repaired water mains at a beach house on the lake, Grossman said. The department also rebuilt some ramps into the lake.
The bridge reopening will be part of a nearly 30-minute video being filmed for a virtual Pioneer Days on YouTube, Grossman said.
Citing concerns of COVID-19 cases in the county, the county park board last month canceled the 48th Annual Pioneer Days, but the video, Grossman said, will show six sites at the park, including a working corn grist mill, a blacksmith shop, along with the Irishman’s Covered Bridge and other areas of the park.
“It is still a tour of the village that everyone can see,” Grossman said. “We are hoping to get the video up on the first weekend of October, when Pioneer Days would have been held.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.