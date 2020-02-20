Fowler grist mill among features to be improved at Vigo parks

Getting an 1800s era replica grist mill back into working condition at Fowler Park is among items slated for improvement this year for the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department.
The mill was restarted in 2015, after being dormant for seven years after the mill was damaged from a flood in 2008. While several wooden gears were replaced, some lower gears that appeared in good shape for the mill were damaged, once again closing the grist mill.
"Water had been under the mill for a long time and all the gears underneath were soft and rotten and when we put pressure on it, it sheared off the gears underneath," said Adam Grossman, superintendent of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department.
Grossman said park employees discovered a drainage pipe under the mill floor that needs to be opened, to keep water from collecting underneath the mill's cabin.
"We are trying to get the grist mill running again. We will have to jack up the cabin and try to move the cabin walls back into place and repair some of the windows," the parks superintendent said. "We got somebody trying to repair some of the gears underneath. There is also some stone work that needs to be done underneath and through the gates that allows water to flow through to the mill."
Corn and wheat were first ground in the mill in early October 1991.
The work is part of $390,000 the parks department has budgeted for park improvements for 2020. The department has budgeted $50,000 for repairs for the grist mill and Pioneer Village in Fowler Park south of Terre Haute.
Grossman said work on Dewey Point, such as insulating a restroom and installing a kayak launch, were completed last year, as were improvements to a restroom/shower at Hawthorn Park. Those items were budgeted at $50,000 for this year, but instead that money will be used for other needed projects.
The largest project this year will undertake septic and water line improvements at Hawthorn Park and Prairie Creek Park, slated at $115,000 to $120,000. Additionally, about five parking spaces will be removed at Hawthorn Park to make "pull-through sites," allowing recreational vehicles or trailers to be parked sideways to get a view of the park's lake, Grossman said.
Repairing and updating septic vaults at several parks is anticipated to cost $60,000, while improvements to roofing, insulation, doorways and siding to a Prairie Creek Park caretaker home is estimated at $30,000.
The parks department has also budgeted $100,000 for improvements to sections of roadway in Prairie Creek and Hawthorn parks, including clearing out or replacing drainage culverts. The parks department since 2016 has been spending $400,000 annually to improve parks under funding approved by the Vigo County Council.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
