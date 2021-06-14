Fourth Street to close July 10 to film movie crash scene

An automotive wreck is the climatic scene in Candy Beard’s indie film company’s 10th and final production, a feature movie titled “The Text."
It will be filmed on Fourth Street next month in Terre Haute.
"It is the most important scene and it will probably take us six to seven hours to film it," said Beard of the family film company Dreams Come True Films LLC. "It's a very powerful story and we can't wait to tell it about the dangers and consequences" of distracted driving, she said.
The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday approved closing Fourth Street between Locust and Elm streets on July 10 for the film company.
"This location was actually hand-picked from Fire Chief Bill Berry, who felt it would be a very safe place for us to work and to do that scene," Beard told the board. "It has very low to little traffic."
The scene involves a crash and rescue.
"Fire Chief Bill Berry is bringing some firefighters and we will have an ambulance and police and a wrecker service. It is a big deal, but it will be very exciting and we will probably use this scene as a trailer" for the move, Beard said after the meeting.
One complication Beard has had to overcome for the crash scene is matching an already crashed SUV with an untouched, similar SUV that matches. "We have an already crashed SUV, which is a Saturn Vue. We had to get a drivable vehicle to match it. Saturns are so rare because they are out of production, so since February we have been looking for a Saturn Vue that we could rent.
"We found one, which is a 2004, so it will work if we don't find something else. We are looking for a 2008 Saturn," Beard said.
Beard said the project is "our fifth feature film. We are hoping to use this as an awareness film," Beard said after the meeting. "This will also be our final film. I am retiring after this one. My husband is just begging me to get out of this business."
The film company originally sought to film the scene this month, but had to re-cast an actor.
Actor Maverick Risley, of Champaign, Illinois, will now play Dillion, a teenager in the accident. Dillion is best friends with Rachel, who is also in the accident as a passenger. Their mothers are life-long best friends.
But that friendship and marriages are tested as Dillion's mother sends a text while she knows her son is driving with her friends' daughter in the vehicle.
Julie Hendricks Mahurin plays a supporting role as an aunt in the film, Beard said. Henricks Mahurin, formerly with WTWO-TV and WTHI-TV, in March 2020 was named director of public relations for The Hoosier Lottery.
Additionally, the film now has its third actor cast to play the role of Rachel. That role is now being played by Alexis Brunson of Jasonville.
"We have had a lot of setbacks for this film," Beard said. "It will be bittersweet for sure, but this will be the last."
In other business, the board approved:
• Closing 22nd Street from Tippecanoe Street to Canal Street on July 14 from noon to 7 p.m. for the American Legion Post No. 340 for a community gathering.
• Closing First Street, the south bound lane only, between Farrington and Poplar streets on July 30 starting at 9 p.m. until midnight for the Wabash Valley Road Runners Club.
• Closing Lafayette Avenue from 13th Street to Linden, Maple Avenue from 13th Street to Garfield, Phillips Street from 13th Street to Lafayette from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on July 10 for the 12 Points Car Show. The request was sought from the nonprofit 12 Points Revitalization Inc.
• Approved a request from The Mill Terre Haute to close Prairieton Road where it intersects Hulman, Demorest, Voohees, Greenwood, Preston, Turner and Margaret Avenue during concerts on Thursday, July 4, 16 and 25, and Sept. 4 and 16.
