A fourth person has been charged in the September shooting death of an Olney, Illinois, man.
Dale E. Boatman Jr., 32, of Olney, was charged with first-degree murder by accountability and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Kyle M. Johnson, 19, according to Illinois State Police.
The charges were filed Saturday by the office of Richland County State’s Attorney Charles Bradley Vaughn, state police said in a news release.
Previously charged were:
• Rick A. Meador, 18, of Olney, first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder;
• Tara N. Haws, 33, of Olney, first-degree murder by accountability and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder;
• A 16-year-old female from Olney, first-degree murder by accountability and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
The adults are held in Richland County, Illinois, Jail as they await trial; the juvenile is held in the Franklin County, Illinois, Juvenile Detention Center.
On Sept. 6, ISP detectives were asked by Olney police to assist with a homicide investigation at North Walnut and East Laurel Street . Police said Johnson was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.
