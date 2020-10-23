An Indianapolis man was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to a firearms charge in Vigo Superior Court 1.
Dontai Ferrell, 39, admitted to being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm. In exchange for the guilty plea, the court dismissed additional charges of theft of a firearm and criminal recklessness.
In December 2019, Vigo County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to U.S. 41 South on a report of a vehicle driving to Terre Haute Regional Hospital with a passenger suffering from a gunshot wound. At the hospital, a deputy found the vehicle dropping off the passenger, who was taken into the emergency room.
Deputies learned the shooting occurred in the 11000 block of Mill Street where Ferrell was staying. The victim eventually told police Ferrell accidentally shot him outside a garage because Ferrell thought someone was trying to break into the garage. Ferrell drove the victim to the hospital.
Police said they recovered the handgun used in the shooting and found it was reported stolen in Clay County.
Ferrell had previous felony convictions of dealing cocaine in Marion and Vigo counties and a criminal recklessness conviction in Marion County. He had been released from prison in May 2019.
