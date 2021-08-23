Four Valley farms receive Hoosier Homestead Awards

Four Wabash Valley farm families are among those recognized as 2021 Hoosier Homestead Award recipients. The award is presented by the state in recognition of the families' longstanding commitment to Indiana agriculture.
The families were recognized Aug. 18 at the Indiana State Fair by Lt. Gov Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler.
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
Families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award, based on the age of the farm. They can receive the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
Local recipients were:
• Clay County: Edward & Anna Spaeth, 1921, Centennial;
• Clay County: Harvey Fell, 1918, Centennial;
• Parke County: Lennie C. Pyle, 1920, Centennial;
• Vigo County: Tryon, 1844, Centennial and Sesquicentennial.
“Agriculture has always been and continues to be a vital and thriving industry in our state,” Crouch said. “I always look forward to honoring these Hoosier Homestead Award recipients on their family’s commitment to their farm, community and heritage.”
Since the program's inception in 1976, nearly 6000 families have received the award.
“Each of these Hoosier Homestead farms have such a unique and important story behind them,” Kettler said. “Managing and operating a farm is no simple task, and I commend each of the families that receive this award for their dedication and devotion to agriculture.”
