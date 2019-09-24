Four ticketed - so far - by rail safety detail

Motorists and pedestrians at railroad crossings around Terre Haute were the focus of safety details Tuesday morning as part of "Operation Clear Track."
City police, Amtrak Police and Operation Lifesaver are trying to raise awareness and enforce railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws this week as part of the nationwide Rail Safety Week.
Sgt. James Schneider of the THPD Traffic Division was parked about 8:30 a.m. at 13th Street and Eighth Avenue -- a busy area for both trains and motorists.
"It's like fishing," Schneider said as the enforcement effort began. "I'll stay here, but if I don't catch anything here, I'll move around."
Four motorists were ticketed during a three-hour span.
Schneider said one of the motorists ticketed saw police near the crossing watching for violators but still chose to drive around stop arms to avoid being stopped by a train.
Heightened enforcement efforts will continue throughout the week, the sergeant said.
Police passed out railroad safety cards to motorists and pedestrians. The goal was to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks through increased public awareness and enforcement.
Federal statistics show a person or vehicle hit by a train about every three hours in the United States.
Indiana ranks third nationally for railroad crossing collisions, according to Operation Lifesaver. In 2018, Indiana had 150 railroad crossing collisions resulting in 54 people injured and 17 fatalities. Also, 12 trespasser deaths and seven injuries occurred in Indiana last year.
"Our goal is to keep Hoosiers safe at crossings and near train tracks," said Jessica Feder of Indiana Operation Lifesaver. "We encourage everyone to make safe decisions and pay attention at all railroad crossing and near railroad property. It could save your life."
Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared this week as Indiana Rail Safety Week as part of the nationwide and Canadian safety campaign.
