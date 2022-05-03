Four TH North students receive Layton Memorial Fund travel grants

Four Terre Haute North Vigo High School students are the recipients of travel grants, thanks to a new, restricted fund created at the Vigo County Education Foundation.
Receiving the grants were Aiden Blunk, Jaylin Dean, Zoe Newbold and Kaitlyn Ross.
The fund was endowed by the family and friends of the late Martha Layton to honor her memory and legacy, according to an education foundation news release.
The Martha Layton Memorial Fund will help defray the expenses incurred by students wishing to participate in a school-sponsored trip outside the United States.
Layton was a Vigo County School Corp. educator for over 30 years. She began her teaching career in 1985 at the then named, Woodrow Wilson Junior High School, teaching French and Spanish.
In 1993, she moved to Terre Haute North High School and continued teaching French and Spanish. Even after her retirement, she continued to substitute teach until the pandemic.
Layton spent many summers in France chaperoning American exchange students. She also organized and chaperoned numerous other summer trips to Europe for Terre Haute North students. Layton believed that by experiencing different cultures, you learn more about your own, enabling you to see what makes your own culture unique
Recently, the Vigo County Education Foundation held a recognition breakfast for the first recipients of the grants.
Attending the event to honor the students were members of the Layton family, the Terre Haute North foreign language teachers, school corporation administrators, members of the Vigo County Education Foundation board of directors, as well as family and friends of the students.
Layton "loved her students more than anything. She believed that traveling to another country was wonderful for students to supplement their classroom study, learn about the culture, and broaden their horizons. She also found travel a fantastic way to learn more about her students and her students to learn more about her," said Lisa Layton Duncan, Martha's daughter.
Martha’s husband, Don, represented the Layton family as he congratulated the recipients.
“She would often say we share this planet with over seven billion other people, and we need to learn more about them and how to live with them if we are to survive,” he said.
Applications for the 2023 Martha Layton Memorial Travel Grants will be available on the Vigo County Education Foundation website in September at www.vigocountyeducationfoundation.org
