Four candidates are seeking the Vigo County School Board District 2 seat, Jim Bell, Craig Enyeart, Dillon Moss and James (J.D.) Skelton.
District 2 consists of Sugar Creek and Fayette townships. While school board members are elected at-large by the entire county, they must be a resident of the district they plan to run in.
Bell, 44, works for the Harrison Township assessor’s office; Enyeart, 43, is assistant dean of students and director of student conduct and integrity at Indiana State University; Moss, 35, is an electrician with IBEW 725; and Skelton, 49, works in pharmaceutical sales specializing in mental health.
Bell said as a parent, he values education and is proud of the many achievements of Vigo County schools. But he’s also aware of the many concerns raised by parents, educators and community members.
The qualities he brings, he says, are “open-mindedness, transparency, honesty and dependability.”
Enyeart says his candidacy “is an opportunity for me to give back to the community where my wife and I live and work and where we raise our three sons.”
He said he has built a career in student development and success. “My experience in decision-making with a focus on diversity, inclusion, accessibility, legal considerations, and transparency would aid in rebuilding trust in the Vigo County School Board and School Corp.,” he said.
Moss said he is running “to fight corporate greed … some candidates have sold their vote out already.” He said he was referring to candidate campaign finance reports and those taking donations from “special interests.”
Moss said he asked for, and has received, a campaign contribution from his union, but otherwise is self-funded.
Skelton stated, “What we decide in the next four years will shape the future of the VCSC for the next 40 to 50 years. I feel the community’s perception of our corporation is not favorable and I believe a change in leadership with honesty and transparency will change their view.”
Major issues
Asked about major issues, Bell responded, “Our school buildings are in need of repair, so we need to figure out the best solution to get this addressed. The budget needs to be examined to determine where the money is being mismanaged.”
Trust and transparency “is another hot topic,” he said. “We need new leadership, people like me, who aren’t afraid to go against the grain and hold the district accountable.”
Enyeart states that whether deserved or not, the school corporation “has an optics and trust issue. Timing of decisions and full disclosure is necessary for public trust and understanding.”
The community has to take part in this process, but they can’t always attend physical meetings, he said. “I propose video presentations and school walk-throughs that can be viewed online in addition to the physical meetings.”
Another priority involves school repairs. “Closed restrooms, trash cans catching water, and no running water is not something we would put up with in our homes and we should not have to have our children deal with these concerns,” Enyeart stated.
Maintenance workers and custodians “do an amazing job with the resources they have,” he said. “I believe we can support their work and address significant structural concerns quickly. I fully support the use of a detailed review of the current state of our buildings which can then be prioritized.”
Other priorities include student and staff safety and support for teachers as the experts in their field, Enyeart said.
Moss outlines top issues as improving salary and wages of teachers and staff and improved, healthier food options for children at school.
Also, the district must immediately address emergency facility needs at the schools, particularly those affecting health, such as HVAC systems where mold might be a problem, leaking pipes, etc.
Skelton lists trust, facilities and teacher retention as the top issues. “We must regain the trust of the citizens of Vigo County. The relationship between our corporation and residents has to be repaired,” he said.
Also, the district needs to form a solid plan for updating the schools, Skelton said. The plan must be fiscally responsible and fair to taxpayers.
As far as teacher retention, “A strong relationship between the corporation and the teachers union is paramount in retaining and properly compensating our current and future teachers,” Skelton stated.
High schools
Candidates also discussed, in a questionnaire, how the district should proceed in addressing high school facility needs and whether they would support a future, revised facility referendum.
According to Bell, “The budget needs to be looked at to decide the best possible solution to address the issues at these buildings. We need to repair what we have at the moment and then work on a long term solution for the future,” he said.
Bell would “not support a future referendum at this time.”
Enyeart would want to review the engineering and architecture report from prior to the referendum and see what the report outlined as priorities as well as what has been addressed.
He supports creation of a strategic plan that can be widely shared. “This plan will give an understanding of the direction we need to go moving forward. We all know action needs to be taken. Let’s regroup, review, research, discuss and act,” he said.
He also wants to hear from the staff and students in the buildings.
Enyeart said he would support the creation of a comprehensive facility referendum which details the work and timeline needed to move forward.
“We have to work with the community, as they will be required to vote on any future referendum,” he said. “I believe we all want what is best for the students and understand the financial needs necessary. I believe with the right reboot, we can all be proud of where we go.”
Moss reiterated the need to immediately address those facility issues that may affect health.
As to whether he would support a future, revised facility referendum, Moss said that he would consider it after a review of the “current budget’s wasted expenditures.”
Skelton says, “Without question, we need to upgrade the high school facilities, whether that be new construction or renovations, something must be done. With that said, whatever direction we decide, every possible funding option must be considered.”
He would support a future referendum “that is constructed in a responsible way.”
If additional budget cuts are needed, where?
Candidates also addressed what additional spending cuts should be considered, if necessary, as the district works to bring expenditures in line with revenue and also maintain a 10% cash balance or reserve.
An operating referendum that generates about $7 million per year will end after 2027.
Bell says the Aquatic Center is one area that should be looked at. “There is too much money being lost each year so we need to find a solution. We also need to look at administrative costs … and see if we are really getting a good return on our investment.”
According to Enyeart, a board member’s role is to focus on policy and approval of recommendations. “My role will be to encourage the administration to thoughtfully examine the budget and provide a recommendation for my consideration,” he said.
He believes in “constantly evaluating the staffing needs of any business. Retirements and vacancies can be reviewed for either removal, relocation, or redistribution,” he said.
For example, if an administrator is set to retire, “We should evaluate the redistribution of the position, understanding the impact of that may increase the workload of another. We may also review redistributing that salary to cover other staff support/services as needed,” he stated.
Class size and redistricting will need to be addressed to ensure the student population is not overwhelming one school while another has available space, he said.
“We can also get creative with funding opportunities. Leasing land for cell tower development, renting school space for events, partnering with local business, seek out grant opportunities, and sell advertising space on the corporation website to only those with an educational message and impact,” are his suggestions.
Any budget cuts involving personnel should be done as a last resort “so long as the impact does not increase/overwhelm other staff and does not impact the education quality of the students,” Enyeart stated.
Moss suggested the district could look at consolidating some of the buildings that do not house schools. He believes it’s also important to lobby for more state funding to increase school revenue.
Skelton suggests those areas to look at include administration. “Re-evaluating administration responsibilities and salaries should certainly be up for discussion.”
Also, the Aquatic Center “is something that needs to be addressed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.