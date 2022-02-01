Four police vehicles damaged in chase

Four police vehicles were damaged in a Saturday night chase that took police from downtown Terre Haute onto Interstate 70, ending at the 5-mile marker with the arrest of a Terre Haute woman.
Police continue to seek a man who jumped from the vehicle during the chase.
Michelle Lynn Baldwin, 33, was arrested following the chase that was started about 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of 14th and Oak streets by a detective with the Vigo County Drug Task Force.
Several police units pursued the 2006 Hyundai driven by Baldwin.
The chase ended when her vehicle stopped near the 5-mile marker on I-70, prompting pursuing vehicles to stop abruptly and leading city police to investigate a multi-vehicle crash.
According to a crash report, a 2019 Dodge Durango driven by sheriff's Deputy Michael Ellsworth stopped in the left lane. A 2021 Dodge Charger driven by THPD Sgt. Adam Loudermilk stopped behind the Durango, but was then struck from behind by another vehicle, causing Loudermilk's Charger to hit the Durango and then a concrete barrier.
The crash report shows a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by Seelyville Deputy Marshal Jason Parker hit the rear of Loudermilk's Charger. Parker's vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2019 Dodge Durango driven by sheriff's Lt. Scott Brown.
The vehicles driven by Loudermilk, Parker and Brown were towed from the scene.
All officers declined medical treatment.
Meanwhile, police continue to seek the man who fled on foot. Sheriff John Plasse said that man's name is not being release as the investigation continues.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police saw the Hyundai car driven by Baldwin speeding along city streets and alleys and trying to elude police. At one point, the driver turned off the headlights and taillights, and the front seat passenger jumped out and ran.
The Hyundai went off the road in the area of First Street and Margaret Avenue and came close to striking several police vehicles. A city police car sideswiped a deputy's about this time, and the chase continued south on Third Street then west on Interstate 70.
Multiple agencies were involved in the chase, and stop sticks were set up in an attempt to safely end the chase.
Deputy Elias Donker was able to pass the Hyundai and began slowing the car on I-70 near the river bridge. When the car stopped, police removed Baldwin from the car and placed her in handcuffs.
During an inventory of the car, police said, officers found paraphernalia, marijuana and a controlled substance.
Police issued Baldwin 11 citations in connection with traffic violations that occurred during the chase.
Baldwin was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 12:47 a.m. Sunday on an initial charge of resisting law enforcement. She was ordered held on $10,000 bond with charges pending in Vigo Superior Court 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.