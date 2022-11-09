The Vigo County School Board will have four new members in January, although the District 1 outcome could be contested.
Also, as of late Tuesday, the outcome of the District 4 race leaned in Ken Warner’s favor over Clark Cowden, but both candidates stated it was too close to call until final results were in.
Fourteen candidates ran in the four races and the winners based on the most up-to-date vote totals late Tuesday night were Eric Graves in District 1; James (JD) Skelton in District 2; and Rick Burger in District 5.
The District 4 race was a nail-biter, with Cowden ahead by just six votes in a 9:12 p.m. update from the county clerk’s office. In the next update at 9:52 p.m., Warner was ahead by 36 votes.
In an 11 p.m. update, Warner was ahead by 213 votes; at that point, Warner had 7,101 votes (36%) to Cowden’s 6,888 (34.9%). Josh Stonebraker had 5,720 (29%).
District 5 incumbent Rosemarie Scott, the only incumbent seeking re-election, did not win a second term.
Issues cited by candidates during the election included district transparency and accountability as well the future of Vigo County’s high schools.
In District 1, Graves defeated Carey LaBella, although LaBella may take legal action challenging Graves’ eligibility to serve based on residency. District 1 is Harrison Township, and Graves had been residing in Lost Creek Township when he filed to run for School Board.
With vote totals incomplete, Graves had 11,544 votes (58.5%) to LaBella’s 8,206 (41.5%)
Graves, 38, a scientist at Naval Surface Warfare, Crane Division, said he is aware of the potential for legal action.
“We’ll cover that bridge as we go along,” he said.
“I appreciate all the support from community members, people that pushed me to do this,” Graves said. “It’s great that the voters have their say in who they want to represent them.”
For those that have won, “We have a lot of work to do,” Graves said.
A major focus must be “starting to rebuild that trust between the corporation and community and increasing communication and making good financial decisions — very clear decisions and explaining what we are doing,” Graves said.
LaBella declined comment late Tuesday evening until after she has a discussion with her legal counsel.
In District 2, James (J.D.) Skelton defeated Craig Enyeart, Dillon Moss and Jim Bell. Skelton, 49, works in pharmaceutical sales specializing in mental health.
Skelton had 6,894 votes, (35.4%); Jim Bell, 5,434 (27.9%); Craig Enyeart, 3,946 (20.2%) and Dillon Moss, 3,218 (16.5%).
With a comfortable lead Tuesday, Skelton said, “I look forward to working with the new people on the board and being able to make the right strides to not only help the students, but also help the teachers get where we need to be. It’s all about the students first.”
But also, Skelton said, “Let’s address the elephant in the room, which is the facilities. It’s just something we’re going to have to take a look at as a board, as a corporation, and figure out how we can possibly bring a referendum to the table again that it’s voted in.”
That will require “a high amount of communication with the voters in Vigo County and bringing something that sits well with them and is more fiscally responsible,” he said. “We have a lot of work in front of us, which everyone knows.”
All 14 candidates talked about the importance of trust and transparency, Skelton said. “We have to gain back the trust of the county, of the voters, and be very transparent with it, but at the same time, the way we do that is through communication.”
Skelton added, “Everyone needs to understand why we’re doing what we’re doing and what direction we’re moving in so they have a better understanding when they go back into a voting booth to vote for a new referendum, if that’s what we choose to do,” Skelton said.
In District 4, as of 11:30 p.m., Warner was ahead of Clark Cowden and Joshua Stonebraker but was not yet willing to acknowledge victory. Warner, 66, is a financial adviser. “I don’t want to jinx it,” he said.
In District 5, Burger defeated four other candidates including incumbent Rosemarie Scott, Michael Kuckewich, Jeremiah Menke and Darrell Summerlot. Burger, 65, is Duke Energy government and community relations manager.
Burger had 8,446 votes (41%); Kuckewich, 2,045 (9.9%); Menke, 1,841 (8.9%); Scott, 5,690 (27.6%) and Summerlot, 2,576 (12.5%).
Burger, commenting on his successful run, said, “I appreciate the community’s vote of confidence to allow me to serve in that position.”
His priorities are to improve the high schools, support VCSC employees “and I want more community involvement,” he said.
Burger’s also asking for the community’s support. “I want to work together so we can move forward for our future education,” he said. “The next four years will establish the foundation for this school corporation for the next 30 to 40 years. We’ve got to take action. These four years are so important.”
