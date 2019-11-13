Four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday near Mecca in Parke County.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Parke County County Roads 600 West and 400 South to find a 2005 Saturn SUV had hit small trees.
Police said driver Dennison Edwards, 21, was driving south when he lost control of the SUV on a patch of ice. The vehicle went off the road into the trees.
Edwards and a 16-year-old girl passenger were treated at the scene for injuries.
Passengers Abigail Williams, 18, and Amanda Campbell, 39, both of Mecca, were taken to Union Hospital of Clinton for treatment.
