Four Democrats, two republicans vie for Vigo coroner's post

Four Democrats and two Republicans hope to be their party’s candidate for Vigo County coroner in the fall general election.

It is the duty of a coroner in Indiana to make positive identification, to verify a manner and cause of death, and to sign death certificates for people who die in the coroner’s county.

The 2020 salary approved for the coroner is about $24,400, which is set by the Vigo County Council.

On the Republican primary ballot, candidates are Theodore Lemke and Luke Treadway.

On the Democratic primary ballot, candidates are John Fitzpatrick, Gary Greiner, Janie Myers and Theresa “Shelly” Wormser.

Republican candidates

Lemke is a 20-plus year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department, where he is a training sergeant in the uniform division. A Vigo County resident for 30 years, this is his first time seeking public office.

“I have spent my whole career serving the community of Terre Haute, and this would be the next opportunity in my community to serve the residents of Vigo County,” Lemke said.

A certified crash reconstruction investigator, he is the team leader for the Vigo County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team. He was also certified as an emergency medical technician for 10 years, and is a certified CPR instructor. He serves as chairman of the scholarship committee for the International Union of Police Association Local 133. Outside of work, he has coached and volunteered as vice president of the Dixie Bee Baseball League and has coached for the Vigo county Youth Soccer Association.

“I believe my emergency medical services background and investigative experience make me the right person for the job of Vigo County Coroner,” Lemke said. “I have been involved in hundreds of death investigations during my career and have helped these families deal with the loss of a family member in a caring and compassionate way. I have the relationships needed to work closely with our law enforcement agencies already in place.”

Treadway currently serves as a Republican precinct committeeman. He is a retinal angiographer/head technician manager who has served as a volunteer worker at Compassion Ministries food pantry and is active at New Life Fellowship Church.

“As a medical professional, my medical experience has given me the opportunity to meet and work for the people of the Wabash Valley,” Treadway said. “This experience has taught me that each person I serve is an individual with specific needs that I need to recognize and meet. People can never be lost in a system. Helping individuals and families is the very essence of public service.”

Treadway credits his long-time service with the food pantry ministry with giving him insight into helping the community be successful.

“My medical training and experience, coupled with my management and business acumen, along with my history of public service, make me uniquely qualified for this position,” Treadway said. “It is my desire to see Vigo County and the entire Wabash Valley flourish and succeed. I believe through the office of coroner I can make a contribution to see this desire fulfilled.

Democratic candidates

John Fitzpatrick of West Terre Haute is a longtime funeral director who has supported and sponsored many community youth activities. He is currently a board member of the Wabash Valley Fair Association.

Fitzpatrick said he has the opportunity and desire to honor the office of coroner as a full-time position.

“I am proud and grateful to have served many area families for the past 25 years as a funeral director and former owner of Fitzpatrick Funeral Home,” he said. “I am now at a point in my life where I can dedicate my full attention to the voters of the Wabash Valley.”

Fitzpatrick said his years of professional experience included managing various situations with families, law enforcement agencies, local and state health departments, as well as many coroner offices around the country.

“I personally pledge to arrive on scenes to work with local and state officials while also conducting an independent investigation,” Fitzpatrick said.

Greiner, a Terre Haute native, is a licensed funeral director and owner of Greiner Funeral Home. His community activities include serving as board president of the Community Theater of Terre Haute, past president of the Vigo County Historical Society, and involvement in Meals on Wheels, Miss Indiana Scholarship Program, Terre Haute Children’s Choir, Terre Haute Symphony, American Cancer Society, class 16 of Leadership Terre Haute, Sycamore “A” Car Club, HRC Community Board, Indiana Funeral Directors Association, National Funeral Directors Association, Pi Sigma Eta professional fraternity and Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He has volunteered 10 years as a child advocate for Vigo County CASA;

Greiner said he has worked with the coroner’s office though its administrator for 30 years, and he thinks the coroner’s office is a vital link in the successful prosecution of homicide cases in the county.

“The collection of evidence at the crime scene and from the victim’s body is absolutely critical to take a murder off the street,” Greiner said.

Greiner said he has 30 years experience in funeral service, and he employs 15 people. He said he has attended several autopsies, and all autopsies will continue to be performed by pathologists, as required by law.

“The coroner’s office could be a costly operation to taxpayers with a reckless office holder,” he said. “I will maintain the current high professional degree of financial operation according to the standards of the State Board of Accounts.”

Greiner said he believes the loss of tax revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic could affect the county’s budget, and could be an ongoing problem leading to an increase in suicides and drug overdoses.

“It is critical to maintain the professional standards that have been established for the office here,” Greiner said. “I hold up the standards I have achieved in my own business as an indication that I will be a good and honorable coroner to serve the people of Vigo County.”

Janie Myers of Terre Haute is a physician and surgeon who serves as medical adviser to Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors and is a volunteer speaker at Dine With A Doc. She is a member of Vigo Parke Vermillion Medical Society, League of Women Voters, a national faculty member at NBOME, and is a student mentor.

Myers said she shares the beliefs of previous and current coroners that Vigo County needs a physician to run the coroner’s office.

“As a physician, I feel strongly about helping others in their time of need,” Myers said. “As a surgeon, I want to use my 20 years of medical knowledge, training and experience to help the office. This knowledge will be used to differentiate accidental versus homicide, versus suicide, versus natural deaths.”

Myers said data shows 50 percent of all cases referred to the county coroner involves natural death mechanisms. A medical background is necessary, she said, to avoid unnecessary autopsies.

“I understand death investigations and how it impacts the people, the community and the loved ones from multiple perspectives,” Myers said. “I will bring this knowledge to focus on death investigations to benefit our community.”

Myers said her professional leadership, compassion, organization and communication skills will make the office run smoothly.

“I pledge to work closely together with law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office. This will keep the family aware and make sure the deceased is treated with dignity, respect and love,” Myers said. “And most importantly, at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the significance of having a physician in the office cannot be overstated.”

Wormser is a lifelong Vigo County resident who has served as a deputy coroner since 2015.

A certified medical death investigator, she has been a forensic autopsy assistant for 16 years and a medical laboratory scientist for 25 years. She was appointed as a deputy coroner by current coroner Dr. Susan Amos.

Her community service includes being vice president on the Ladies Auxiliary of the Marine Corp League. She participated in numerous food drives, holiday meals, Toys for Tots, parades and Memorial Day flag placements.

“I am the best person for the job of coroner because I am the only certified medical death investigator running,” Wormser said. “I am the only candidate that has and continues to serve in the coroner’s office.”

Wormser said she has 16 years of forensic autopsy experience, assisting on more than 700 cases. She has five years of hands-on death scene investigation experience, and has investigated homicides, suicides, accidental and natural deaths, and deaths of unknown causes.

“I have worked side by side with firefighters, first responders, law enforcement and forensic pathologists where together we obtain information needed to complete a true and accurate investigation,” Wormser said. “I am dedicated and compassionate to the families of Vigo County, and take great pride in aiding them with the process of closure after the loss of a loved one.”

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.