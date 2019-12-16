Four arrested after Terre Haute traffic stop turns into scuffle

Four people were arrested late Saturday after an attempted traffic stop turned into a scuffle with police.
The incident, broadcast on the television program "Live PD," began when a city police officer stopped a car driven by Mykel Withrow, 39, of the 1600 block of Third Avenue.
Officer Ryan Plasse reported he recognized Withrow through prior encounters and learned Withrow did not have a valid driver's license, was suspended from driving and the license plate on his Ford Taurus was registered to another car.
Plasse said he was talking to the car's occupants when people came out of a house and began yelling at him. A large dog also exited the house and was running around, Plasse wrote in his report.
Withrow's 18-year-old son Devon Dwayne Porter was screaming at the camera crew documenting the incident, and he was cursing while walking in the street behind Plasse.
In his report, Plasse wrote he was in fear that Porter was trying to distract the officer during the investigation for the traffic arrest. Plasse also wrote several neighbors heard the screaming and walked out of their houses toward the incident, and he was distracted about the possibility of being bitten by the dog.
Plasse said he warned Porter to be quiet and tried to continue his investigation, but Porter continued to make "unreasonable noise" so Plasse grabbed the man to put him in handcuffs. Porter resisted, Plasse said, so he took the him to the ground.
Withrow and his 35-year-old wife, Jamie Withrow, began yelling at Plasse, and Jamie tried to pull her son away from the officer. Plasse said he pushed the woman away and unholstered his Taser and pointed it at the couple while telling them to back away.
Other police officers arrived and confrontations continued with Porter, the Withrows and 58-year-old Walter P. Hammond, father of Jamie Withrow, until all four were handcuffed and arrested.
Mykel Withrow faces charges including of obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and driving without a license. He appeared Monday in Terre Haute City Court and has another hearing Friday.
Jamie Withrow appeared in city court on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She has a hearing set for Feb. 13.
Porter appeared in city court on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. His next hearing is Feb. 13.
Hammond appeared in city court on a charge of resisting arrest. His next hearing is also Feb. 13.
All four defendants were released from jail on their own recognizance.
Due to several social media posts and comments about the "Live PD" video of the incident, comment was requested Monday afternoon from THPD officials. No response was received as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.