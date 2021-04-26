The Wabash Valley Community Foundation on Monday issued $155,168 in new matching opportunities to address challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
These funds in the "recovery" phase of the foundation's effort support nonprofit organizations in Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties.
To receive the match, the nonprofits must raise $2 from the general public to receive $1 from the Community Foundation, up to the amount of its grant, between now and Sept. 30.
“We invited all eligible 501(c)(3) organizations to apply for up to $10,000 in a $1-for-$2 match,” said Kelli Miller, program director for the community foundation.
Eligible parties were those that experienced a loss of revenue directly resulting from COVID-19 restrictions. Each request underwent committee review to ensure the grant amount and total fundraising goal reflected the demonstrated need.
The following organizations received a matching grant opportunity:
Clay County: CRADLES of Clay County, $4,313; Crossroads of America Council, Boy Scouts of America, $4,580; YMCA of the Wabash Valley, $10,000
Sullivan County: Brown Baggers, $5,610; Crossroads of America Council, Boy Scouts of America, $458; Humane Society of Sullivan County, $4,800; Life In Fairbanks Township Inc., $2,835
Vigo County: Camp Navigate, $10,000; Catholic Charities of Terre Haute, $6,000, Community Theatre of Terre Haute, $10,000; Crossroads of America Council, Boy Scouts of America, $10,000; FSA Counseling Center of the Wabash Valley Inc., $10,000; Haley Tower Historical & Technical Society Inc., $1,122; Meals on Wheels Inc., $7,950; St. Benedict Church, $10,000; Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club, $10,000; Terre Haute Humane Society, $10,000; Terre Haute Symphony Association, $10,000; United Campus Ministries, $2,500; Vigo County Education Foundation, $10,000; Vigo County Historical Society, $10,000; YMCA of the Wabash Valley, $5,000.
This grant opportunity is the latest action from the foundation to address the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020, the Community Foundation implemented a Rapid Response grant process, through which nearly $90,000 was awarded to entities on the front lines in Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties.
The Community Foundation and the United Way of the Wabash Valley also established the UW/CF COVID-19 Relief Fund. This coordinated effort was more efficient in both response time and elimination of duplicate requests. That fund, in its first phase, granted over $612,400 to community-based organizations positioned to meet the needs resulting from the pandemic. That fund received an additional $1.1 million grant from a partnership between Lilly Endowment Inc. and Indiana United Ways. This allowed committee members to award an additional $503,500 in grants.
Then, after issuing a revenue loss survey to Vigo County nonprofit organizations to determine the financial effects of the pandemic, the Community Foundation launched this second phase of its COVID-19 relief in December.
The survey responses showed staggering deficits, with organizations reporting a dramatic reduction in private funding due to cancelled fundraisers and programs, loss of earned income revenue and a decrease in individual donations.
This prompted the foundation to determine how it could help with the remaining COVID-19 funding set aside for Vigo County. It opted to target two local nonprofit organizations by issuing $1-for-$2 matching challenge grants to provide an infusion of relief..
Then, the Community Foundation targeted these grants to strengthen two organizations whose missions complement the Vigo County community’s investment in downtown Terre Haute -- the Terre Haute Children’s Museum and the Sheldon Swope Art Museum. They received $1-for-$2 challenge grants in the amount of $70,000 and $15,000, respectively. Both entities were successful in their fundraising, exceeding their respective challenges.
Tevlin said donations to the endowment funds haven't slowed.
"The Community Foundation received an anonymous $50,000 contribution in December, with the donor requesting the funds be utilized for COVID relief," she said.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation is a tax-exempt public charity created by and for the people of Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties. Donors may give to existing funds or establish a charitable fund at the Community Foundation by contributing a variety of assets. For more information, call 812-232-2234 or visit www.wvcf.org.
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.
