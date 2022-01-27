Foundation gives WV Crew a big boost

The construction of a boathouse in Fairbanks Park for the rowing program of Wabash Valley Crew received a big boost toward its $500,000 goal thanks to a challenge grant opportunity announced Thursday by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
The boathouse project will receive $1 for every $1 given for the project – up to $150,000 – via the WVCF match to raise the final $300,000 for the construction project.
Crew has already received a commitment of $200,000 from Union Health.
On Thursday, WVCF and crew leaders announced the challenge grant and the associated opportunity of involving more people in activities on and around the Wabash River.
“It’s a place of discovery,” said Jack Hill, crew vice president and an organizer of the rowing program that has been active on the river for six years. The boathouse will enhance the program embraced by area college, high school and middle school students, as well as adults, he said.
The boathouse will be more than a storage facility for the slim but lengthy vessels that carry multiple rowers along the surface of the river. Hill said the building will attract the interest of people who will find enjoyment, exercise and a better appreciation of the river environment.
Crew leaders are working with Mayor Duke Bennett and the Terre Haute Parks Department to find a suitable location for the boathouse.
James Owen, president and boathouse coordinator for Wabash Valley Crew, said the collaborative effort will bring not only opportunities in rowing, but in all human water sports.
“We would like to expand kayaking and canoeing so our young people and adults can experience the Wabash River,” Owen said. Adding kayaking at Dewey Point into the Wabashiki fish and wildlife area is also a possibility.
Having the boathouse in the park can bring an estimated 50 to 150 participants per rowing event to use and enjoy the services of the boathouse, Owen said of the facility’s impact.
Hill described the boathouse as a lengthy pole barn that will be used to store the boats, or racing shells, many of which are 45 feet or more in length. Having the boathouse located at the river will reduce time used to haul, unload and launch boats for practices and events.
Now, it can take 90 minutes to get the shells to and from the river, reducing the amount of practice time club participants can spend on the water, Hill said. Hauling the shells on a trailer to the riverside park is sort of like maneuvering a semi through traffic.
WVCF board President Sally Zuel said the crew project fits many areas of high-priority granting consideration, such as community and economic growth, youth, riverfront development, tourism, beautification and health and wellness.
“The Community Foundation Board has spent several years focusing on allocating a portion of available grant dollars in anticipation of a large scale, impactful project in Vigo County,” Zuel said. “We are pleased to provide this matching challenge grant to Wabash Valley Crew for its boathouse which will undoubtedly enrich lives in our community.”
Beth Tevlin, executive director of WBCF, said the crew boathouse is a complement to the “See You in Terre Haute 2025 Community Plan” and existing recreational opportunities.
“With Wabash Valley Family Sports Center’s Lavern Gibson Cross Country Course on the east side, the Terre Haute Convention Center downtown, and the ISU Gibson Track and Field Complex on the west side, the addition of the boathouse will further enhance the recreational opportunities for current residents and will create a more vibrant quality of life for those considering,” Tevlin said.
To donate to the matching challenge grant, go online to wvcf.org/wabashvalleycrew.
For more information on the rowing organization, go online to www.WabashValleyCrew.com.
For more information on the community foundation, call 8123-232-2234 or visit www.wvcf.org
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
