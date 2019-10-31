Foundation gives $50,000 check to CODA

A plea for help in August turned into praise of community support Thursday when the Wabash Valley Community Foundation awarded a $50,000 challenge grant to the Council on Domestic Abuse Inc.
With a total of $230,000 raised in about 10 weeks, CODA can now afford to continue its residential services for survivors of domestic violence and its education and advocacy efforts in area schools to teach about healthy relationships.
“We didn’t know if we were going to survive,” said CODA Executive Director Sarah Campbell when she accepted a check for $50,000 from WVCF Executive Director Beth Tevlin.
On Aug. 19, Campbell announced the agency would temporarily suspend its shelter service unless the agency could raise $150,000 by Sept. 14. The decision was made due to delays in contract reimbursements from state-awarded grants, as well as increasing operating costs.
But one week later, the community foundation announced a challenge grant that would award $1 for every $2 raised by CODA – up to $50,000.
That challenge was met by CODA nine days later. Aside from the $50,000 presented Thursday, CODA has raised $181,700 for a three-month operating cushion in cash flow. Many of the contributions came from fundraisers and donations by individuals and businesses.
Campbell said the delays in the reimbursement process means CODA must wait about three months for turn-around on its claims. CODA is now waiting on $90,000 in reimbursements expected to arrive in December, she said. And at the end of December, a reimbursement request for the operating costs of the last three months of 2019 will be submitted to the state and is expected to arrive sometime in the spring.
That kind of delay made it difficult to continue operations without a sizable cash balance in the bank, Campbell said.
“This match campaign – it was amazing for us,” Campbell said.
“Our organization believes so much in what we can do to benefit the residents of our community and provide them with a better quality of life,” Tevlin said of the community foundation.
The WVCF board was deeply saddened to hear about CODA’s cash woes, she said, so it seemed natural to respond with the challenge grant using unrestricted funds that have grown in response to the foundation’s own challenge grant opportunities from the Lilly Endowment.
“The wonderful thing about the Wabash Valley is we are a community that cares about each other,” Tevlin said. “We want to lift everyone up. So this is a great way of doing that.”
To learn more about CODA, go online to www.codaterrehaute.org or to the agency’s Facebook page.
To learn more about the community foundation, go online to www.wvcf.org.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
