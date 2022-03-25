With 15,000 children in need in Indiana, there is a continuous demand for foster parents to provide safe homes. The Villages of Indiana will host free virtual foster parent information sessions via Zoom. The sessions will provide details to those who are considering becoming a foster parent. Sessions are free.
• Tuesday, April 12 6-7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, May 10 6-7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 14 6-7:30 p.m.
To register or get more information, go online to https://www.villageskids.org/terre-haute-info-session-registration/ or call 812-238-8700.
