With 15,000 children in need in Indiana, there is a continuous demand for foster parents to provide safe, loving homes. The Villages of Indiana hosts free virtual foster parent information sessions via Zoom for those interested in becoming or those who'd like more information on becoming a foster parent.
Sessions are free and easy to access from any computer or device.
Upcoming meetings:
• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11
• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8
• 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 8
Call 812-238-8700 for information and to register.
The Villages of Indiana, one of the state’s largest private therapeutic foster care providers, supports foster families. The agency provides training and 24-hour professional support for families who are willing to provide loving foster homes for children, especially sibling groups and teens. For more, call The Villages at 800-874-6880 or visit www.villageskids.org.
