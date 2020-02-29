Forum tackles downtown parking lot conundrum

The future of the Crossroads of America was up for debate Saturday morning as dozens of people filled a Vigo County Public Library meeting room to offer their opinion.
Hosted by Terre Haute City Council member Todd Nation, D-4, the scheduled two-hour meeting wore on closer to three as most in attendance took an opportunity to lament the idea of the northwest corner of Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue being razed in favor of a surface parking lot.
Nation proposed an ordinance in January, to be considered at Thursday’s City Council meeting, that would modify the city’s zoning to prohibit zoning variance requests for surface parking as a primary use on a lot located along Wabash Avenue or Seventh Street in the downtown C-9 zoning area.
But still property at 686 Wabash Ave. owned by the Vigo County School Corp. is being considered as a low-cost alternative to building a multi-level parking garage for the Hilton Garden Inn.
The Capital Improvement Board is obligated to provide the hotel with parking, as the hotel is providing land for the new convention center because the project would reduce the hotel’s current parking space.
But an engineering review for the hotel found the footprint for a parking garage is too small to use all pre-cast concrete structures, requiring that some of the structure be built on site, nearly doubling the cost.
And while the school corporation’s lot may be a low-cost alternative relative to the $8 million the CIB was quoted for a poured-in-place parking garage, CIB member Dave Patterson said a pair of appraisals value the corporation’s property at $2.3 and $2.5 million.
Those figures do not include what it would cost to demolish the existing building or finishing the lot as surface parking.
And while the general consensus of those attending Saturday’s forum was that a surface parking lot at Seventh and Wabash isn’t preferable, Nation has said all along that not offering an alternative is not an option.
One person recommended a partnership with Skygarden Parking Facility LLC to use its facility on Wabash or with Indiana State University and its garage on Cherry Street.
Patterson said that both have been considered, but the project’s hotel developer has said that neither option satisfies its franchise agreement parking standards, despite neither garage being more than a block away.
“This is a public/ private partnership and all we can control is the public side,” Patterson said in defense of his answer.
Another option offered for the northwest block of Seventh and Wabash is a multi-story facility with retail space on the bottom level and parking on an additional two or three levels above, seemingly satisfying all involved.
The fear with that option aside from price, Patterson said, is that similar retail space at 500 Wabash sat empty for years with little interest from prospective developers for a lack of downtown parking.
Lisa Spence-Bunnett quipped that if the convention center lives up to its promise, attracting new development shouldn’t be an issue.
“Our current situation does not include convention center, which has in fact been sold as a driver of downtown development,” Spence-Bunnett said. “Theoretically, that means you should have plenty of businesses coming in to serve the thousands of people coming to the convention center.”
Nation made note of every option offered — everything from undeveloped green space to a bazaar-like atrium — and said that list will be compiled and presented to both the CIB and the City Council.
“I understand the desire to find a villain in all this, but in my mind it’s not Dave Patterson [or the CIB],” Nation said. “The problem is with negotiations between the CIB and the private developers.
“Because the bottom line is we have to find a solution that satisfies our wants and the needs of the private sector.”
Nation’s ordinance will be considered by City Council 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.