Forum on water service in Terre Town is Tuesday at 6

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and City Councilwoman Cheryl Loudermilk will be hosting a neighborhood forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Terre Town Elementary School 2121 Boston Ave.
The meeting, hosted in partnership with Indiana America Water, is to gauge neighborhood interest in expanding water service in the Terre Town area. Indiana American Water will be sharing the benefits of their water services and program details.
The Terre Town neighborhood is the first neighborhood the city will be hosting a neighborhood input session in, with other neighborhoods throughout the city to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.